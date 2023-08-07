Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid Event Leaks Ahead of Pokemon Presents

A new Pokemon Presents showcase is set to air tomorrow, and when it does, viewers can expect to see "news and updates." Information on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLC seems like a very safe bet, but it looks like the showcase will also reveal a new Tera Raid event for the game. A Japanese ad for Nintendo Switch Online shows an image of a Mewtwo Tera Raid, which has yet to be announced by The Pokemon Company. This could also explain the recent teaser we saw for the presentation, which featured a glitching purple "M," seemingly hinting at something Mewtwo related.

The Japanese ad for Nintendo Switch Online was discovered and shared by @CentroLeaks on Twitter and can be found in the Tweet embedded below. While the ad looks authentic, readers are always encouraged to take leaks like these with a grain of salt pending an official announcement.

One of the Pokémon Presents announcements has been accidentally leaked by a Japanese NSO ad:



Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Tera Raid events have given players an opportunity to obtain some of the most popular Pokemon in the franchise, including favorites like Charizard, Greninja, and Cinderace. Mewtwo certainly fits that definition, and for Scarlet and Violet players that haven't played earlier games in the series, the opportunity to get Mewtwo should be pretty exciting.

Interestingly enough, that's not the only potential hint about the Pokemon Presents in this ad, as we can also see an image from Pokemon Trading Card Game. The title was announced for Nintendo Switch Online's Game Boy app all the way back in February, but has yet to see release. The ad is focused entirely on content just released, or coming very soon; we can see The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages/Seasons which released on Nintendo Switch Online less than two weeks ago, and Splatoon 3's next Splatfest, which is set to arrive this weekend. Given that, Pokemon Trading Card Game's presence in this ad would seem to indicate that it should be coming soon, and could even receive a shadow drop during tomorrow's Pokemon Presents. With the presentation less than 24 hours away, we should have our answers very soon!

