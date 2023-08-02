Pokemon Is Releasing a Big Huggable Ditto

Pokemon has introduced quite a few pocket monsters in its history. The series began with its initial first generation, bringing quite a few creatures to the world of gaming and anime that have taken the world by storm. One of the strangest from Generation One remains the mysterious Ditto, a Pokemon with the ability to change its appearance to look like any pocket monster or Pokemon trainer, it wants. Now, The Pokemon Center in Japan is looking to release an adorable plush of Ditto later this week.

One of the biggest recent appearances of Ditto in the Pokemon franchise was during the runtime of Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, the live-action feature-length film that took the world by storm. In the story that featured Ryan Reynolds as the titular character, Ditto was one of the biggest antagonists of the movie, taking on the appearance of pocket monsters and Pokemon trainers alike to aid Howard Clifford. Luckily, Detective Pikachu and his human partner were able to defeat the Ditto but the inclusion of this Pokemon showed how creepy some of these creatures could be in real life. While a live-action sequel has been confirmed, there has been no word on when fans might expect the second chapter of this story to emerge.

Pokemon: A Ditto Plushie

The Pokemon Center in Japan has offered fans quite a few exclusives over the years, recently giving fans specific cards that caused some serious traffic jams as a result. Alongside the new Ditto, The Pokemon Center will also be releasing a new take on Snorlax, making for two of the most relaxing pocket monsters around. Luckily, Pokemon fans around the world will be able to purchase these on August 4th for around $276 USD. You can visit the Pokemon Center Online here.

(Photo: The Pokemon Center)

Thanks to Ditto's abilities, it can become one of the most powerful Pokemon if it so desires. Ash Ketchum had caught a Ditto in his time, so it will be interesting if Liko and Roy, the newest stars of the anime in Pokemon Horizons, are eventually able to do the same. To hit the same level as the current world champion, the new trainers will have some serious training to do.

Will you be aiming to pick up these Pokemon pillows later this week? What other pocket monsters deserve their own plushies?