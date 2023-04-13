Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals How to Get Free Avatar Item

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will soon have the opportunity to obtain a new in-game Canvas Backpack based on a Great Ball. The item will be given out as a reward to players that finish three online battles in Global Challenge 2023 II. Registration for the event began today and will last through April 20th. The Global Challenge will begin on April 21st and last through the 23rd. The reward is only available to players that are linked to Pokemon Home, and will be accompanied by 10,000 League Points. Players not linked to Pokemon Home will just receive the League Points.

An image of the Canvas Backpack can be found below.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

Readers interested in registering for the event can do so through their copy of Pokemon Scarlet or Pokemon Violet. To do so, players must open the Poke Portal option in the menu. There, they'll find an option named "Battle Stadium. After selecting that option, they must select "Online Competitions" and then "Official Competitions." The competition will have three different divisions, based on when the player was born. Players born in or after 2011 will be in the Junior Division, players born between 2007 and 2010 will be eligible for the Senior Division, and players born before 2006 will be in the Masters Division. More information can be found at the official website right here.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet released exclusively on Nintendo Switch in late 2022. The ninth Pokemon generation offered several major changes to the formula seen in previous games. Players were introduced to the franchise's first open world, known as the Paldea region. The game also added a new mechanic known as Terastallization, which allows a Pokemon to change its type if the player's Tera Orb is charged. Finally, Scarlet and Violet also introduced a number of new Pokemon, including new favorites like Sprigatito, Maushold, and Lechonk. New DLC for the game has been announced, and is set to release in two waves later this year.

Are you interested in getting this Canvas Backpack item? Do you plan on participating in this event? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!