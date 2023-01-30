Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Has a Pair of Mystery Gift Codes Expiring Soon

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have been treated to a large number of Mystery Gifts over the last two months, granting players a number of helpful in-game items. However, these codes do expire, and two of them will no longer be redeemable on January 31st at 14:59 UTC. The codes READY4RA1D and HAJ1ME0R1G1NAL can be redeemed for 20,000 LP and a handful of sandwich ingredients, respectively. As such, fans that have yet to claim either of these codes will want to jump on them quickly before they're both gone!

Mystery Gifts have been a part of the Pokemon series for years now, but Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has offered players a significantly higher number of gifts than past games. It's incredibly easy to redeem these gifts, taking less than a minute to do so. In the main menu, players will need to access the Mystery Gift option from "Poke Portal;" it's the last one players will see on the Poke Portal screen. There, players can input these codes one at a time, and receive their free gifts!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet released on Nintendo Switch back in November. The ninth Pokemon generation added a plethora of new Pokemon, as well as several new features that were not present in past main series titles. Sandwich making is one of those new features, and actually plays a pretty important part in the game's narrative. League Points (LP) are another new addition to the game, and are given as a reward for various tasks, including defeating Team Star bases. LP can be redeemed at shops in place of cash, so it's incredibly beneficial for anyone that might be low on in-game funds. If you're currently in need of items like Poke Balls, Revives, or Potions, the READY4RA1D Mystery Gift is one of the better Mystery Gifts The Pokemon Company has released thus far!

Have you purchased a copy of Pokemon Scarlet or Violet yet? Do you plan on taking advantage of these Mystery Gifts before they're gone?

