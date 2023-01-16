New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid Will Bring Back One of the Most Popular Pokemon Ever

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's next 7 Star Tera Raid event has been announced, and it's the only way that players will be able to get Greninja, one of the franchise's most popular Pokemon. The event will run from January 27th through the 29th, and then again on February 10th through the 12th. Similar to the events that were held for Charizard and Cinderace, players will only be able to catch one per game. Greninja will have the Mightiest Mark, and it will have a Poison Tera Type!

Tera types are a new addition to the Pokemon series, and they have added a new layer of strategy. Most Pokemon found in Scarlet and Violet have a Tera type that matches their main type; for example, Sprigatito would have a Grass Tera Type. However, players can change a Pokemon's Tera Type, or randomly find Pokemon with a unique Tera Type. It requires 50 Tera Shards to change a Pokemon's Tera Type, so any opportunity to snag a Pokemon with a unique Tera Type is quite welcome. Fans will have to decide if a Poison Tera Type Greninja will fit in with the rest of their team, but it does make for an interesting combination!

Originally introduced in Pokemon X and Y, Greninja is the final evolved form of the starter Pokemon Froakie. Greninja played a massive role in the game's accompanying anime, and was a pivotal part of Ash's team throughout. This likely played a major part in the Pokemon's worldwide appeal, and Greninja even won Google's "Pokemon of the Year" competition back in 2020. Given how popular Greninja is, it's a safe bet that a lot of Pokemon fans are going to want to obtain one in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet!

