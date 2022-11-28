Pokemon Scarlet and Violet NSFW Bug Goes Viral

While Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's gameplay has gotten a lot of praise from fans, the Nintendo Switch game's performance has left a lot to be desired. Over the last week, players have shared a number of videos of strange technical issues they've encountered, and one video from World Buzz News has gone viral thanks to its... not safe for work nature! In the video, a trainer can be seen catching Wiglett, one of the game's new Pokemon. However, the Wiglett happens to be located near one of the game's NPCs, and it looks a heck of a lot like the Pokemon is protruding from the character's pants. Yeah.

Video of the bug can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet launched with a day one patch, but there has been no word on any additional updates, as of this writing. Nintendo-published Switch games tend to get a lot of performance updates over time, so it's possible Game Freak and The Pokemon Company could fix some of Scarlet and Violet's performance issues at some point. Thankfully, the game's issues seem to be mostly confined to visual errors (like the one above), allowing players to enjoy the actual gameplay.

That's certainly a good thing, as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet offers some major changes from past series entries. The ninth Pokemon generation features a large number of new Pokemon (like Wiglett), a vast open world to explore, and the new Terastal phenomenon, which allows a trainer to temporarily alter a Pokemon's type. All of these changes make Pokemon Scarlet and Violet stand out from previous Pokemon games in a meaningful way. However, players will have to judge for themselves whether the good elements make up for the game's problems. Readers on the fence about it can always check out our previous coverage of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (including our review) right here.

Have you purchased a copy of Pokemon Scarlet or Violet yet? Have you encountered any of these types of visual errors yet? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!