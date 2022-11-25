Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Players Demand Refund for "Unplayable" Game

Some Pokemon and Scarlet players are demanding a refund of the game from Nintendo. The pair of new Pokemon games are some of the buggiest games of the year. The bugs are so frequent and bad that many of them have been going viral on places like Twitter and TikTok. Meanwhile, the games are also weighed down by substantial performance issues. Despite all of this, the pair of titles combined for 10 million copies in three days, meaning the latest installment in the long-running series is the biggest launch in Nintendo's long history. Some of these 10 million players want their money back though. Over on Reddit, a post telling players to get a refund if their copy is unplayable has 3,000 votes up. According to the user, Nintendo is giving those who request a refund their money back.

"Seriously, if you find the game unplayable seek a refund there's no shame in it," reads the post. "I got a refund from the eShop last night for Violet after feeling the game is not in a state I feel acceptable for a AAA release. The rep actually told me that given the situation regarding the state of Pokemon S/V she would elevate my case to ensure the refund was approved. It was approved an hour later. Seriously do this while you can if you find the game unplayable. You can even chat in. The fact that the rep knew the issues I was talking about means it's getting attention. This is one of the few things Nintendo/GF will be FORCED to notice. I guarantee you seeing the slew of refunds in their most profitable quarter is gonna catch some eyes."

"Welcome to the refund team," adds one of the replies. "Honestly, it sucks to have ti even do this. But we are actually potentially making some decent backlash. Maybe we will get a decent patch and updates, in which case I'll buy the game used. Until then, never will buy a new Pokemon game unless it's actually AAA tier. I've got roms I can play if I need to scratch that Pokemon itch."

It remains to be seen if individual retailers will accept refunds for physical copies, but one reply noted that they were able to return their copy through Amazon. However, the giant retailer typically accepts refunds no questions asked so this isn't a great barometer.

Nintendo has yet comment on some of the backlash the pair of games have been getting. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think of the situation.