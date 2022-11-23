Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Sets New Nintendo Record

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has only been available for a few days now, but the ninth Pokemon generation has already broken a record for Nintendo. According to a press release from the company, the two versions collectively sold 10 million copies in just three days, making it the biggest launch for any Nintendo published game ever. It's a stunning figure for the series, and it's a safe bet that the number will grow quickly with the holiday season already upon us!

While 10 million copies is a strong start, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will have some work to do catching up with previous Pokemon titles. Pokemon Sword and Shield is currently the fifth best-selling game on Nintendo Switch, with a collective 25.37 million copies sold since releasing in 2019. That figure made it the second best-selling Pokemon game ever, behind Pokemon Red and Blue's 31 million.

A new Pokemon generation is always cause for excitement among fans, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is no exception. The game adds an entirely new region to explore, and several new Pokemon to collect, including fast fan favorites like Sprigatito, Lechonk, and Farigiraf. The title is also the first Pokemon game to feature an open world, giving players the chance to explore the Paldea region any way that they please. There are other new elements as well, including the introduction of Tera Types.

These elements have clearly generated a lot of interest in fans, but it remains to be seen whether the game's noted performance issues might lead to some gamers holding off on making a purchase. Regardless, Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have to be very pleased with these early numbers! Pokemon is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and new games continue to find broad appeal. Readers on the fence about purchasing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can learn more about the game by checking out all of our previous coverage right here.

