Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Reveals New Villainous Team

The Pokemon Company put out a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet this week which offered fans their very first look at the new antagonists that'll be found throughout Paldea. This group of helmet-wearing Trainers is called "Team Star" and can be spotted accordingly by the stars upon their helmets as well as the star-shaped sunglasses that seemingly all of the grunts wear. In addition to a look at this team, we've also gotten a better look at one of Team Star's leaders as well as an idea of how this team may be organized.

Around 30 seconds into the trailer shown below, we start to see the first visuals for Team Star with two different Trainers shown spitting out some generic grunt banter. They're both wearing orange-red attire in addition to their white tops and stars which appears to denote what types of Pokemon they'll use.

They're seen periodically throughout the trailer, and the official release on these Trainers offers just barely more info by saying they're "a group of delinquents causing trouble for the school." They've apparently set up encampments around Paldea, too, as evidenced by the walled-off areas players will seemingly have to conquer.

The artwork below also showed off a grand Team Star image with another new character, Mela, present at the very top and center. Mela is the leader of Team Star's Fire crew, the updated Pokemon site says, which explains why we see some of Team Star wearing the fiery colors while others are wearing more bluish-purple attire that's probably going to end up being the Water crew.

"Mela is the boss of Team Star's Fire crew, the Schedar Squad," an overview of the new characters said. "As the team's best all-rounder, Mela fixes any and every problem thrown her way, though her methods are heavy-handed. She leaves a forceful and gruff impression, but her steadfast devotion to completing anything she puts her mind to has earned her the trust of her teammates."

We've not yet seen the other half of Team Star detailed nor have we seen their leader, so expect to see that in another reveal prior to the release of the games in November.