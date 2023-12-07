Pokemon Announces Next Legendary Pokemon Raid, With Another Mythical Pokemon Giveaway

Players can get the Mythical Pokemon Darkrai to help them prepare for a new Legendary Tera Raid Battle. Starting at 7 PM ET today, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will be able to battle the Legendary Pokemon Dialga and Palkia in 5-Star raids. Dialga will appear in Pokemon Scarlet while Palkia will appear in Pokemon Violet. Each Pokemon can only be caught once per save file, but players can join Tera Raids as much as they'd like during the event period. The raids will run through December 21, 2023, at 3:59 p.m. PST. While each Legendary Pokemon is limited to one game, players can use online functions to join raids featuring the other Legendary Pokemon without much issue.

Additionally, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are also giving away the Mythical Pokemon Darkrai. Starting now and running through December 21, 2023, players can get Darkrai by entering the code NEWM00N1SC0M1NG into the Mystery Gift feature. Players can only get one Darkrai per game. Unlike the Mew giveaway, Darkrai doesn't appear to have any boosts when taken into a Dialga or Palkia raid, but this is still a good opportunity to get the Mythical Pokemon for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

All three Pokemon are currently available in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, so none of these Pokemon are particularly rare or highly sought-after among fans. However, for those who want to collect them all or see how a Legendary Pokemon performs in raids, this is a solid opportunity to collect the Legendary Pokemon.

The Pokemon Company also revealed that several other Legendary Pokemon will appear in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC The Teal Mask. Players can battle and capture these Legendary Pokemon by completing in-game quests and eating snacks that attract the Pokemon to players. That DLC is set to launch next week.