Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Releases New DLC Trailer, Reveals New Details

Players will finally be able to control their Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's newest DLC. Today, The Pokemon Company released a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, revealing several new features that will be added when The Indigo Disk is released next week. Not only will numerous Legendary Pokemon make their appearance in the new DLC, players will also be able to control one of their own Pokemon as it explores the world. The new feature is made possible through the Synchro Machine, which will let players "see the world through their eyes of their Pokemon." While synchronized with one of their Pokemon, players can move their Pokemon around and even battle wild Pokemon.

Additionally, players will be able to battle and capture certain Legendary Pokemon in the series by completing Blueberry Quests (or BBQs for short) in the Bluebeery Academy. Once they complete certain quests, they can earn snacks that lets them encounter certain Legendary Pokemon, including Pokemon like Solgaleo, Moltres, and Rayquaza. The trailer also confirmed that players will be able to upgrade either Koraidon or Miraidon to grant them the power to fly in the game; previously, they could only glide for short periods of time in what amounted to a controlled fall.

The new Indigo Disk DLC offers players a chance for challenging, high-level play within the Pokemon world. It picks up after the events of The Teal Mask and is set in the Blueberry Academy, a sister academy to the school in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Blueberry Academy not only exists in the Unova region, it also has a large terrarium containing Pokemon from multiple regions, including Alolan variants.

You can check out the full trailer below: