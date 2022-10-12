Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Reveals New Gym Leader Iono

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Steel-type gym leader was just revealed in a trailer. The new trailer, which was showcased by The Pokemon Company earlier today, showed off Iono, a new Electric-type Gym Leader. In addition to being a Gym Leader, Iono is also a streamer and influencer and her reveal came in a stream in which she teased her partner Pokemon, which are not the Magnemite-shaped hair clips that float around her. You can check out the initial trailer below, which surprisingly features Iono speaking in Japanese:

This marks the second consecutive week that The Pokemon Company has released a trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, following a trailer that showed off the new Pokemon Farigiraf and the new Pokemon Picnics and TM Machine game mechanics. Iona is also the third gym leader revealed for the game, following the Grass-type leader Bassius and the Ice-type leader Grusha. Notably, every gym in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has a Gym Challenge, that a player has to complete before they can challenge the gym leader.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be set in the brand new Paldea region, which is based on the Iberian Peninsula in Europe. The new games are the first open-world Pokemon games, with players able to explore the region without any set routes to follow. The games will also feature the Terastal phenomenon, a new battle gimmick that crystallizes Pokemon and boosts their attack power related to one specific type of attack. While most Pokemon will have a "Tera Type" that matches one of their two Pokemon types, some Pokemon will have alternate types, which opens up a world of possibility in battles.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18th.