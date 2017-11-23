Ash Reunites With Classic Pokemon Characters in Next Anime Episode

Ash and Pikachu will reunite with some of the Pokemon series’ most iconic characters in the next episode of Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon.

If you’ve been waiting for a dose of nostalgia, you’ll be sure to get your fix on Nov. 25 when the next pair of Pokemon episodes airs. Ash and his friends, clad in their Alola gear, are making their way back to Ash’s home region of Kanto. Of course, he’ll have to encounter family members, adventuring companions, and maybe even some enemies on his brief trip back home.

“It’s a welcome blast from the past as we see Ash reunite with Professor Oak, his mother, and some of his past Pokémon friends,” a preview of the next episodes reads. “His old traveling companions, Misty and Brock, show up as special guests. Of course, Team Rocket is there to cause trouble for the Twerps, too.”

With Ash traveling back to Kanto with new Pokemon and friends in tow, it does raise certain questions about how Ash’s new companions will interact with older characters like Professor Oak and Ash’s mom. Though viewers who have been keeping up with the variations of certain Pokemon and their Alolan counterparts, the characters in Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon and their respective Pokemon aren’t quite as informed. For many of them, this will be the first time that they’re able to encounter some of these Pokemon from the Kanto region.

“Can a Marowak from Kanto become friends with an Alolan Marowak?” the preview of the upcoming episodes continued. “Just how short will Exeggutor feel next to its Alolan counterpart?”

How Ash will react to coming back to his home region after his travels remains to be seen, but how his friends and their Pokemon will react certainly looks like it’ll be just as entertaining. To see how all this fully pans out though, you’ll have to watch both of the upcoming episodes. The first, “Alola, Kanto!” airs on Disney XD on Nov. 25 at 9:30 a.m., and the second one that sounds plenty eventful from the name “When Regions Collide!” airs at the same time on Dec. 2.