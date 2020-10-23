Pokemon Sword and Shield's Crown Tundra Expansion Is Now Live

✖

Pokemon Sword and Shield's second DLC expansion, The Crown Tundra, is now live worldwide on Nintendo Switch. The DLC is only available to those that purchased the Expansion Pass, or those who purchase the Game + DLC Bundle. The first expansion had players visiting the new Isle of Armor area, and the second will once again expand the Galar region with The Crown Tundra area. Like the first expansion, this one will see a number of older Pokemon return to the game, as well as some new Galarian forms for pre-existing Pokemon, such as the legendary birds Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres.

While there are a number of mysteries related to the new expansion, there are a handful of details that we do know about The Crown Tundra. Players will be able to catch all of the previous legendary Pokemon in the region, bringing back fan favorites like Lugia, Groudon, and Giratina. This does not, however, include mythical Pokemon, such as Mew, or Celebi. The game will also allow players to obtain a Galarian version of Slowking, and the new legendary Pokemon Calyrex, however. There's also new story content, and the Galarian Star Tournament, which could be the game's biggest challenge.

Now that the expansion is available, players will be able to bring more of their existing Pokemon into the game from Pokemon Home. A full list of the returning Pokemon is not yet available, but it seems that The Crown Tundra will bring in somewhere around 100 returning Pokemon in total, including fan favorites such as the Dragonite line. It's unclear whether or not Sword and Shield will ever allow players to bring in every Pokemon previously introduced in the series, but it should be much closer than before.

For those that haven't yet purchased the Expansion Pass, it's important to note that players must buy the version that is compatible with their software. The Nintendo eShop offers an expansion for Pokemon Sword, and one for Pokemon Shield. Only the corresponding version will be compatible. This has caused some confusion, so players should be mindful of this before making the purchase.

Pokemon Sword and Shield is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on downloading The Crown Tundra expansion? Are you excited to see what new content the DLC brings? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!