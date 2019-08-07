Pokemon Sword and Shield Adds Another Pokemon All Fans Can Relate To

Pokemon Sword & Shield’s newest Pokemon has an ability that all players can relate to. Earlier today, the Pokemon Company released a new Pokemon Sword & Shield trailer that showed off Morpeko, a new Pokemon that resembles a hamster. Morpeko has a unique ability, Hunger Switch, which causes it to change forms every turn. Morpeko’s ability is caused by Morpeko’s electric sacs in its cheeks, which constantly consume energy and cause it to be hungry all the time. While Morpeko always carries Berry seeds to snack on, Morpeko frequently bounces between its Full Belly Mode and its Hangry Mode. That’s right – we’re getting a Hangry Pokemon that suffers from hormone balance changes and more aggressive and volatile behavior.

Needless to say, Pokemon fans are delighted that players have yet another Galarian Pokemon that they can relate to.

What’s more, the new rival Marnie also has a Morpeko, which is likely why she has a full villainous team dedicated to cheering her on in battle.

While Pokemon Sword & Shield might be divisive due to the game not including all 800 existing Pokemon species, the new Pokemon we’ve seen definitely seen influenced by the feelings of anxiety and stress many young people feel in the modern day. Players instantly took to Sobble after learning about the Pokemon’s introverted tendencies, while they related to Wooloo and its tendency to literally roll out of stressful situations. The folks designing these new Pokemon certainly have their pulse on the modern zeitgeist and seem to understand that one of the franchise’s biggest demographics is anxious, stressed, and hangry millennials.

Pokemon Sword & Shield will be released on November 15th.