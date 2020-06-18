Pokemon Sword and Shield: How to Evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro

✖

Pokemon Sword and Shield players have to do a bit of work to get a Galarian Slowbro. The new regional Pokemon variant is one of several new Pokemon that appears in the new Isle of Armor DLC for Pokemon Sword and Shield. Unlike a Kantonian Slowbro, which evolves automatically when a Slowpoke reaches Level 37, players will need a special item to evolve the Galarian Slowpoke into Slowbro. The evolutionary item - a Galarica Cuff - can't be found randomly, so players will have to put in a bit of effort to obtain it.

In order to get a Galarica Cuff, players will need to collect eight Galarica Twigs from around the Isle of Armor. Players can find these items randomly under trees throughout the Isle of Armor, although they are a bit rare. Once a player has collected at least eight twigs, they can head to a small island located near the Isle of Armor Taxi Station and speak to a female NPC there. Players will know they're on the right island by looking for the Fan Rotom that's roaming around on the overworld map there. Players can exchange their Galarica Twigs for a Galarica Cuff and then give it to their Galarian Slowpoke to evolve it into a Galarian Slowbro.

Unlike Kantonian Slowbro, which are Water/Psychic-type Pokemon, the Galarian Slowbro are Poison/Psychic-type Pokemon that have the special move Shell Side Arm (which does either Physical or Special damage based on which would be more effective) and the ability Quick Draw, which allows it to occasionally go first despite its slow speed.

Although Slowbro is the only Pokemon to receive a new Galarian form, there are plenty of other surprises in store for players. In addition to bringing back a feature that lets Pokemon follow their trainers, players can also obtain Apricorns, catch over 100 returning Pokemon species, and even obtain a new Legendary Pokemon - Kubfu. The Isle of Armor can be visited by purchasing a Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass, which is available now on the Nintendo eShop.

