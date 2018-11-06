Pokemon Rumored to Get Tamagotchi Crossover

Two of the biggest Japanese imports of the 1990s could finally be getting a crossover soon.

A promotional sheet leaked on Japanese message boards appears to show an upcoming crossover promotion between The Pokemon Company and Tamagotchi. To promote the upcoming Pokemon: Let’s Go games, Tamagotchi will release a special device that allows fans to care for the Pokemon Eevee. Depending on the level of care players give their Eevee, it will evolve into one its myriad evolutions, or turn into a Ditto or even a Team Rocket Eevee.

As of this time, it’s unclear whether Tamagotchi will produce a Pikachu version (as Pokemon: Let’s Go has both a Pikachu and Eevee edition available) or if this is limited to just Eevee. There are two separate Tamagotchi devices available, one that uses Eevee’s traditional brown color scheme and another that showcases Eevee’s various evolutions.

While the Pokemon franchise pre-dates Tamagotchi by a few months, the digital pets actually arrived in the United States a year before Pokemon Red and Blue were released in North America. Both were extremely popular during the late 1990s and early 2000s, but Tamagotchi has faded in recent years. The last international release of a Tamagotchi device was back in 2013, and the most model was only made available for purchase online.

We should note that this is just a rumor, although the product sheet looks to be genuine. No release date or price has been given, nor is there any indication whether the new Tamagotchi will be released outside of Japan.

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! are the first Pokemon games to be released for a household console. The new games are loose remakes of Pokemon Yellow, but with updated mechanics similar to Pokemon Go. Notably, the game will also have connectivity to Pokemon Go, including a way to catch the new Mythical Pokemon Meltan.

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee will be released on November 16th.