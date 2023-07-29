Pokemon Presents Seemingly Leaked Via Pokemon Masters Datamine

Fans have discovered more evidence of an upcoming Pokemon Presents thanks to data mined from Pokemon Masters EX. After reporting on possible implications of a late character launch in Pokemon Masters EX, fans found a more explicit sign that a Pokemon Presents is coming soon. Fans discovered a "Pokemon Presents" campaign hidden within the game's code, tucked away in the middle of several other confirmed events. Based on the dates, this appears to be the upcoming Nemona event, which will likely be promoted during a Pokemon Presents that takes place on Tuesday August 8th at 9 AM ET.

It’s happening. From Pokémon Masters EX datamine.



Pokémon Presents coming August 8 🎁 pic.twitter.com/86KwoFdnAF — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) July 28, 2023

The Pokemon Presents' timing is interesting for a few reasons – if the datamine and report are accurate, it would occur just a few days before the Pokemon World Championships, the largest event of the year for the Pokemon franchise. This year's Pokemon World Championship is the first in nearly 20 years to take place in Japan and is set to be the biggest Pokemon World Championship ever. There are also likely a few announcements in store, such as the release date for the upcoming DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Plus, Pokemon Sleep recently launched while Pokemon Go had its own major update, so a Pokemon Presents would likely feature both those games as well.

However, the Pokemon Company also had a featured spot in a recent Nintendo Direct, so fans weren't exactly expecting a new Pokemon Presents. And while The Teal Mask DLC should have fans excited, a Pokemon Presents might pull attention to the fact that there's no other Pokemon game planned for this year.

No official announcement about a Pokemon Presents has been made yet, but expect one soon if it's to take place on August 8th.