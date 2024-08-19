Pokemon Unite Announces Psyduck, Darkrai, and Armarouge

Pokemon Unite has officially announced three new additions to the game’s rosters. Today at the Pokemon World Championships, Pokemon Unite announced that Psyduck, Darkrai, and Armarouge would all be added to the game in the coming months. Players previously learned about these roster additions via leaks earlier in the week, but this confirms that the three Pokemon will be added in the coming months. Psyduck is a Supporter-type that notably does not evolve into Golduck (following the pattern of Pikachu, an original release), Darkrai is a Speedster-type, and Amarouge is an Attacker-type. Amarouge will be released in September, Darkrai will be released in October, and Psyduck will be released in November.

Pokemon Unite is the MOBA-style mobile and Nintendo Switch game in which teams of five battle to score points on opponents’ goals. The game has had an aggressive release schedule over its first three years, but has slowed considerably in recent months. While some worried that the slower release schedule meant less support for the game, the new roster additions and the announcement of a brand new game mode should help at least temporarily assuage those concerns.

Pokemon Unite also crowned a new World Champion over the weekend at the Pokemon World Championships, with the Japanese team Fennels taking home the crown after emerging from a 26-team tournament. The game split a $500,000 prize purse with the winning team taking home $100,000. Notably, this is the first time in three years that Lumiosity Gaming did not win the Pokemon Unite tournament, with the two-time winners eliminated in the group stage.