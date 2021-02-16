Pokemon UNITE Announces Regional Beta for March 2021

The upcoming MOBA game Pokemon UNITE has announced a regional beta that will launch in Canada next month. Pokemon fans in Canada can sign up for a new round of beta testing for Pokemon UNITE by signing up on the Google Play store. Participants must be at least 16 years old to participate and must have an Android device with 3 GB of RAM or more. Additionally, any progress made in the game will be reset following completion of the beta test. The new beta test is set to begin in March 2021, which confirms that Pokemon UNITE won't launch on Pokemon Day as some fans suspected.

Pokemon UNITE is an upcoming 5 vs. 5 MOBA game made in the style of League of Legends or DOTA. Players will choose a partner Pokemon at the start of the game and then work to level them up and eventually evolve them into their most powerful forms. Like other MOBA games, Pokemon UNITE will feature a unique mix of grinding against AI Pokemon and battling against opposing teams in a quest to score the most points before time runs out.

Developed by Tencent, the maker of Arena of Valor and PUBG Mobile, Pokemon UNITE is one of the more controversial Pokemon spinoff games in recent memories. The game should be free-to-play and will have cross platform support on both Android devices and the Nintendo Switch. However, there are major questions as to whether the RPG-leaning Pokemon franchise will be able to support a MOBA game, and many wonder if Tencent and The Pokemon Company will attempt to build an eSport around the game, similar to the leagues surrounding other popular MOBAs. We should get a better idea of Pokemon Unite's future in the upcoming weeks as impressions inevitably leak onto the internet.