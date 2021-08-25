✖

Blastoise is finally coming to Pokemon Unite. The popular MOBA-style video game announced that Blastoise will be added to the game on September 1. Blastoise will be classified as a Defender Pokemon and seems to have several area of effect attacks, along with the move Surf, which we've previously seen as a move for Slowbro. Fans can likely expect a balance patch to be released on the same day, which will likely shake up the metagame even more. You can get a sneak peek at Blastoise's moveset below:

Pokemon Unite is a MOBA-style free-to-play game featuring 5v5 team battles. Players control a single Pokemon and level it up by defeating wild Pokemon and opponents. Players also collect Aeos Energy from wild Pokemon and try to score goals on their opponent's side. While the game is missing several features from traditional Pokemon games (such as type advantages), it's still a fun blend of MOBA-style tactics and classic Pokemon.

Blastoise is perhaps the most-anticipated Pokemon to be released to Pokemon Unite. Despite being available in the beta version of the game (and making an appearance in a tutorial), Blastoise was not one of the 20 Pokemon included in the initial launch roster. Pokemon Unite quickly announced that Blastoise would be added in the future, but put in Blissey and Gardevoir before this popular Pokemon. Many fans assumed that Blastoise would be held back until a mobile release, but it seems that Pokemon Unite wants to have the popular Pokemon on the roster prior to the mobile launch later in September. As you can see from Pokemon Unite's tweet above, it seems that even they were sick of hearing fans ask where the popular Pokemon was.

Other upcoming Pokemon confirmed for Pokemon Unite includes Mamoswine and Sylveon. It's unclear what role those Pokemon will take on in the game, but many are speculating that Sylveon will be a Supporter type like several other Fairy-type Pokemon.

Be sure to keep an eye out for Blastoise's addition to Pokemon Unite one week from today.