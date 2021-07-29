Pokemon Unite Players Have Some Strong Feelings on Gardevoir's Addition

Earlier today, Gardevoir became the first new character added to Pokemon Unite. The Nintendo Switch game has only been out for about a week now, but a lot of players are already deciding to change their main to the new character! Gardevoir's moveset makes it a force in the game, and players are quickly finding out the best ways to use the Pokemon. It remains to be seen whether Gardevoir will become a dominant force in the game, or if players will get sick of the Pokemon quickly, but it's clearly a fan favorite right now! Many Pokemon Unite players took to social media today to share their enthusiasm for the game's newest addition.

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Gardevoir in Pokemon Unite!