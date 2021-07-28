Pokemon Unite Adds Gardevoir, Nerfs Charizard in New Update

✖

Pokemon Unite has added a new Pokemon fighter and nerfed an existing Pokemon. Earlier this morning, Pokemon Unite officially added its first new fighter, Gardevoir. Gardevoir is a Ranged Attacker with a number of different types of moves ranging from AOE attacks to delayed attacks that also stun opponents. Gardevoir is something of a glass cannon with some impressive attacking abilities but limited defense options - Gardevoir will want to keep opponents off their back as much as possible, and opponents will want to try to bridge the gap between them and Gardevoir before it can blast them away. Gardevoir is currently available in Pokemon Unite's in-game store for 8,000 Aeos Coins and has an alternate Holowear costume available as well.

While full patch notes are not available for Pokemon Unite's first post-launch update, Tencent did confirm that they were fixing a glitch involving Charizard holding the Muscle Band. Previously, the Muscle Band activated on every auto-attack instead of every other auto-attack. The Muscle Band glitch included Charizard's Unite Move, which made that particular attack very OP compared to other Unite Moves. While Tencent described the issue as a bug fix, many players are complaining that it's a nerf to Charizard that makes that Pokemon less effective in battle.

Pokemon Unite is a MOBA-style free-to-play game currently available on the Nintendo Switch. Players control a single Pokemon in 5v5 team matches that involve trying to score goals on opponents. Players defeat wild Pokemon to gain XP and Aeos Energy and then try to deposit that energy in their opponent's goals to score points. The team with the most points at the end of the match wins. Notably, players only receive one free Pokemon at the beginning of the game, but they can earn up to 7 additional Pokemon through various bonuses and can purchase the remaining Pokemon either through in-game currency earned by completing matches or by spending real-world money. Various cosmetics and avatar items are also available.

Pokemon Unite is free to download now on the Nintendo Switch. Mobile versions of Pokemon Unite will be made available later this year.