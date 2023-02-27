Pokemon Presents Reveals Realistic Pikachu and Fans are Terrified

During today's Pokemon Presents video, a realistic Pikachu animatronic was on hand to help with today's announcements. While it was undeniably adorable, there was also something a little bit creepy about the Electric-type. Some viewers thought it was a little too "uncanny valley," and felt there was something unsettling about seeing the series mascot sitting on hand. Naturally, it wasn't quite as realistic as the one that appeared in Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, but it was a bit surprising to see something that looked like that!

Since the Pokemon franchise debuted 27 years ago, fans have long wished to see the characters in the real world. Today's video might have made people re-consider that! Of course, there were plenty of other fans that said they'd love to have the opportunity to purchase that Pikachu if it were made available. Unfortunately, it seems like this one is exclusive, and will probably only appear in future Pokemon Presents videos. As such, we might be waiting until next year to see it appear again. Some fans might be bummed about that, but others might not mind as much!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about the Pikachu from today's presentation!

