Pokemon Presents Reveals Realistic Pikachu and Fans are Terrified
During today's Pokemon Presents video, a realistic Pikachu animatronic was on hand to help with today's announcements. While it was undeniably adorable, there was also something a little bit creepy about the Electric-type. Some viewers thought it was a little too "uncanny valley," and felt there was something unsettling about seeing the series mascot sitting on hand. Naturally, it wasn't quite as realistic as the one that appeared in Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, but it was a bit surprising to see something that looked like that!
Since the Pokemon franchise debuted 27 years ago, fans have long wished to see the characters in the real world. Today's video might have made people re-consider that! Of course, there were plenty of other fans that said they'd love to have the opportunity to purchase that Pikachu if it were made available. Unfortunately, it seems like this one is exclusive, and will probably only appear in future Pokemon Presents videos. As such, we might be waiting until next year to see it appear again. Some fans might be bummed about that, but others might not mind as much!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about the Pikachu from today's presentation!
Some fans are obsessed...
Hello I am obsessed with the pikachu next to the man in the pokemon presents— keiichiface (@keiichiface) February 27, 2023
...while others are creeped out!
Why is there a somewhat realistic Pikachu sitting there in the Pokémon presents video. It looks kinda creepy ngl— Sceptile_11 (@Sceptile_11) February 27, 2023
Everyone seems torn on this one.
This Pokemon Presents is cool af except for that damn Pikachu and its creepy as shit eyes— ᴋᴀᴢᴢɢᴀʙʀᴀɴᴛʜ☃️❄️Theatrythm/FFXIII (@KazzGabranth) February 27, 2023
Some people would pay good money for it!
Anyone else want that adorable pikachu that’s appearing in this Pokémon Presents to be an actual item we could buy? Because it’s so adorable!— Noa 🎮✨| vtuber | Dancing in the Stars (@noaaltwynn) February 27, 2023
Well, it's a little bit early.
This pikachu from pokemon presents looks about as dead as I am this morning :)— linus (@linus_train) February 27, 2023
Poor Pikachu.
burn it with fire please pic.twitter.com/7oOLVofTEz— no (@majdoor_pikachu) February 27, 2023
It sure does.
By the way the pikachu moves— Shia Naenia (シヤ)🌼【Ǝ̶̩̋Ә̴̮͆Ḿ̶̹Ƨ̶͉̀】 (@shianaenia) February 27, 2023
People around the world are talking about it!
Was ist denn das für ein horror Pikachu? Ist ja mal mega creepy ^^ https://t.co/pSncuTQIh2— Zillo (@Zillo_X) February 27, 2023