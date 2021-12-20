Pokemon Unite Agent of Disaster Battle Pass Released

Pokemon Unite players can now purchase a new Battle Pass called Agent of Disaster. The game’s fourth Battle Pass includes sleek new Holowear designs for Pikachu and Absol, as well as trainer cosmetics. The newest theme puts an emphasis on dark clothing and music-inspired styles. Absol’s Dark Suit Style Holowear is all about black and gold, while Pikachu’s new Concert Style Holowear has black-rim glasses with frames inspired by music notes.

A trailer for the Battle Pass can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/PokemonUnite/status/1472718494475108354

So far, reception to the new Battle Pass has been a bit mixed on social media. Fans of the game seem to be really happy with the Absol Holowear, but one of the most common complaints is that Pikachu simply didn’t need another new look. The Pokemon has been the face of the franchise for 25 years now, so it’s somewhat understandable why the Electric-type keeps getting new options. That said, fans would like to see the game offer some greater diversity when it comes to these skins. Despite the number of players unhappy with another Pikachu option, the Absol Holowear and trainer cosmetics have received much greater feedback. Players will just have to decide for themselves whether this one is worth the cost!

For those unfamiliar with how Holowear works in Pokemon Unite, it does not give players any distinct advantage over players that choose to spend less in the game. Instead, these options are merely meant as a fun way to dress-up your Pokemon in the MOBA to give them an appearance that’s fun and different from the norm. Since the game’s release earlier this year, developer TiMi Studio Group has added a number of Holowear options for the cast, and it will be interesting to see what comes next!

Pokemon Unite is currently available on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android devices. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Who do you main in Pokemon Unite? What do you think of the game’s latest Battle Pass? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!