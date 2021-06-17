Pokemon Unite Announces Initial Roster, Reveals First Post-Release Additions

Pokemon Unite has revealed its initial roster of 19 Pokemon, and revealed which Pokemon will be the first to be added to game after its July launch. The Pokemon Company announced that its upcoming MOBA-style game Pokemon Unite would be released on the Nintendo Switch in July as a free-to-play game. The game will launch with 19 different Pokemon who fit into one of five different roles - Attacker, Defender, Supporter, Speedster, and All-Rounder. Additionally, Pokemon Unite confirmed that more Pokemon will be added post-launch. The first two Pokemon added to the game after its release will be Blastoise and Gardevoir, although no timeline was provided for either Pokemon's release.

The initial roster of 19 Pokemon and their roles are as follows:

Pikachu (Attacker)

Charizard (All-Rounder)

Snorlax (Defender)

Crustle (Defender)

Greninja (Attacker)

Eldegoss (Supporter)

Talonflame (Speedster)

Lucario (All-Rounder)

Venusaur (Attacker)

Mr. Mime (Supporter)

Slowbro (Defender)

Absol (Speedster)

Machamp (All-Rounder)

Wigglytuff (Supporter)

Alolan Ninetales (Attacker)

Cramorant (Attacker)

Gengar (Speedster)

Garchomp (All-Rounder)

Cinderace (Attacker)

Gameplay in Pokemon Unite is focused on 5v5 "Unite Battles." Every player starts with their Pokemon at Level 1 in their unevolved form. As players defeat opponents and wild Pokemon, they gain Exp. Points and can evolve their Pokemon and gain new and powerful moves. Players also score Aeos Energy for every Pokemon they defeat, which can then be deposited into an opponent's goal zone to score points for their team. The winner of the Unite Battle is the team with the most points when the battle's timer ends.

While Pokemon Unite is a free-to-play game, not every Pokemon will be available to players at download. To unlock Pokemon, players will need to collect Aeos Coins from participating in Unite Battles or purchase Aeos Gems using real-world money. They can then purchase Unite licenses for various Pokemon, which allows that Pokemon to be used in a battle. Players can also purchase cosmetic items like costumes for their Pokemon using either Aeos Gems or Aeos Coins. Cosmetic items for trainer characters are also available.

Pokemon Unite will be released in July on the Nintendo Switch and in September for mobile devices.