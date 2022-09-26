Pokemon Unite Will Add Two New Spooky Pokemon in October

Pokemon Unite will be adding two new Pokemon in the coming weeks, both of which have an appropriate Halloween theme. A recent update to the Pokemon Unite Test Server confirmed that Sableye and Zoroark will be the next Pokemon added to the game. Zoroark will be a Speedster with the ability to use Illusion and hide itself as one of its Ally Pokemon, while Sableye will be a Support Pokemon that can stealth in plain sight and can steal Aeos Energy from opposing players. No release dates have been revealed for either new Pokemon, but one will likely be added on October 26th. Clefable was previously announced for release in October.

Both Pokemon have the potential to be gamechangers in Pokemon Unite. Sableye in particular has the potential to be a recurring pain for opposing players as they can in essence stop the other team from collecting Aeos Energy. More details about both Pokemon will likely be released in the coming weeks along with details about Pokemon Unite's Halloween plans.

Pokemon Unite is a MOBA-style free-to-play game featuring 5v5 team battles. Players control a single Pokemon and level it up by defeating wild Pokemon and opponents. Players also collect Aeos Energy from wild Pokemon and try to score goals on their opponent's side. While the game is missing several features from traditional Pokemon games (such as type advantages), it's still a fun blend of MOBA-style tactics and classic Pokemon. While the game is free-to-play, players have to purchase Unite Licenses from the in-game store in order to use those Pokemon in matches. Unite Licenses can be purchased either using Aeos Coins, an in-game currency earned by playing matches, or using a premium currency purchased with real-world money.

Pokemon Unite is currently free-to-play on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. Individual Pokemon can be purchased through the in-game store.