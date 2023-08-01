Pokemon Fans Agree on Worst Names in the Series

In every new Pokemon generation, it's always interesting to see what names The Pokemon Company has decided on. With more than 1000 Pokemon in the Pokedex, coming up with new and clever names has to be a difficult task. Naturally, some of these catch on with fans more than others, and fans are constantly debating which names are the worst in the series. The debate recently started up again on the subreddit for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with users sharing their least favorites. Interestingly enough, a good portion of users have agreed on one Pokemon name being worse than all the rest: Seel!

One of the original 150 Pokemon, Seel is a Water-type based on... well, it's based on a seal. The name consists of just one changed letter; it's not a pun like Mimikyu or a portmanteau like Charmander. Instead, the localization team just took the animal's four-letter name and changed a single letter. Obviously, not every Pokemon name is going to knock it out of the park, but it's easy to see why Seel ranks dead last for many fans of the series.

While Seel is clear and away the "winner," Flamigo has also gotten a lot of derision from fans. The Flamingo Pokemon was introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and also has a one letter difference from its real-world inspiration. The one thing Flamigo does have going for it, however, is the fact that its name still manages to be a pun.

"Flamigo is the only pokemon I know that Google tries to correct to the animal that it's based on when you Google it," writes user Noble7878. "Even Seel doesn't get that treatment."

As The Pokemon Company knows all too well, it's impossible to please everyone, and names that hit with some fans don't land as well with others. The inspiration for the thread was the Kalos Pokemon Talonflame, and many users remarked that they actually like that name. Of course, sometimes names will grow on fans as well; by the time next generation rolls around, Flamigo might become a favorite. After all these years though, it doesn't seem like Seel will be winning anyone else over!



Do you think Seel has the worst Pokemon name? Which ones do you dislike the most? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!