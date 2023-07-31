Pokemon Go Reveals Froakie Community Day

Following yesterday's Poliwag Community Day, Pokemon Go has revealed the next event, which will be held on Sunday, August 13th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. This time around, Froakie will be taking the spotlight, and players will have an increased chance of finding a Shiny one in the wild! Froakie is the final Kalos starter to have a Community Day event, as Chespin and Fennekin had similar events in January and May, respectively. Froakie is arguably the most popular of the three, so a lot of fans should be excited for this event!

For those unfamiliar with Froakie, the Pokemon evolves into Frogadier, and then Greninja. Players that evolve a Frogadier during the Community Day event will end up with a Greninja that knows the Featured Attack Water Shuriken. Water Shuriken is a Fast Attack that has a power of 6 in Trainer Battles, and 10 in Gyms and Raids. A Froakie themed Special Research story will be available in the game's shop titled "A Bubbly Disposition." The Special Research will cost $1.00, and PokeCoins cannot be used. Players can, however, purchase and gift them to a player that they've become Great Friends with.

As with most Community Day events, this one will have additional bonuses to look forward to. Players will receive double Candy and triple Stardust for catching Pokemon; players over Level 31 will have a doubled chance of getting Candy XL from catches as well. Incense and Lure Modules activated during Community Day hours will also last for three hours. Last but not least, players will be able to make one extra Special Trade during the event, making for a total of three possible.

As has been the case lately, players that don't have the chance to participate during the three-hour span will have something of a second chance. From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. local time, Frogadier will appear in Four-Star Raids. These can only be taken on locally, and once the Pokemon has been defeated, the area surrounding the Gym will be swarmed by Froakie for 30 minutes after. Players will have the same odds of finding a Shiny Froakie during that time as they would during the event.

Did you participate in yesterday's Poliwag Community Day? Are you happy to see Froakie in the spotlight? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!