Police Responding To Mass Shooting At Madden Event In Jacksonville

What should’ve been an event to celebrate the competitive side of Madden NFL 19 has ended with an abrupt shooting that may have left several people dead.

Based on this report from WPBF, police have responded to an incident that took place earlier at a Madden NFL 19 gaming tournament at Jacksonville Landing, with someone opening fire on players.

Exact details haven’t been provided yet, but based on details on shooting, police are noting that people should stay away from Jacksonville Landing. Witnesses also indicate that several people are dead from the shooting.

Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting — Jax Sheriff’s Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

Here are some of the tweets from witnesses on the scene.

The tourney just got shot up. Im leavinng and never coming back — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

My sources: 4 dead at Jacksonville Landing. 10 victims. Madden Tournament. All hands on deck. Patients to multiple hospitals. — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) August 26, 2018

There’s no word yet if the shooter got caught as of yet, but police are investigating the matter, as well as looking into what caused the shooting to take place.

We’ll have more information as soon as it becomes available. Our thoughts are with the victims and families from this incident.