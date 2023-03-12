Popular Portal Game Gets Discounted All the Way Down to $1.19

A popular spin-off entry that belongs to Valve's Portal franchise has been discounted all the way down to $1.19 on Steam. At this point in time, there are only three entries in the Portal series. And while most of the focus from fans falls on Portal and Portal 2, there is one other title that is much different in nature. Fortunately, if you're someone who has never played this Portal game in question, you can now look to check it out for virtually no cost at all.

From now until March 19th, Bridge Constructor Portal has been made available on Steam at 88% off of its normal price and now retails for merely $1.19. First released back in 2017, Bridge Constructor Portal is a mesh of the Bridge Constructor series and Portal that sees elements of both properties clashing with one another. Even though Bridge Constructor Portal doesn't have the same level of acclaim as the number Portal titles, it still boasts a "Very Positive" rating from those that have played it.

Perhaps the best part of this sale for Bridge Constructor Portal is that it's coming about mere days after Portal and Portal 2 also saw massive discounts on Steam. Just a few days back, Valve marked down both of the mainline entries in the Portal series to only $0.99 apiece. So if you happened to take advantage of this deal, you can now look to own the whole series with Bridge Constructor Portal for a combined price that would be less than a cup of coffee.

"Enter the Aperture Science Enrichment Center and experience Bridge Constructor Portal – the unique merging of the classic Portal and Bridge Constructor games," says the official description of the game. "As a new employee in the Aperture Science test lab, it's your job to build bridges, ramps, slides, and other constructions in 60 test chambers and get the Bendies safely across the finish line in their vehicles. Make use of the many Portal gadgets, like portals, propulsion gel, repulsion gel, aerial faith plates, cubes, and more to bypass the sentry turrets, acid pools and laser barriers, solve switch puzzles, and make it through the test chambers unscathed."

