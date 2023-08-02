Post Malone Purchases The One Ring Magic Card

Rapper Post Malone has obtained a one-of-a-kind The One Ring card for an undisclosed price. Last night, Brook Trafton, the Canadian Magic: The Gathering fan who originally opened a 1 of 1 variant The One Ring card that used the Black Speech of Mordor on the card instead of a normal spoken language, revealed that he sold the card to Post Malone. "When I found the One Ring, the first person who came to mind was Post Malone," Trafton wrote. "I have played MTG since I was a kid and obviously, it would be amazing to keep this card. But for a guy like me, being able to sell it is life-changing. I just really hoped it would go to someone who would appreciate it as much as I do."

This is my dream come true, meeting @PostMalone and him buying the One Ring card from me is literally a moment straight out of a fairytale. @PostMalone @wizards_magic you’ve changed my life. Things like this don’t happen to people like me. Forever grateful 🙏 ✨ #mtg #onering pic.twitter.com/VMBlDA1HdD — Brook Trafton (@BrookTrafton) August 1, 2023

Malone, a rapper and singer who once crooned to a gathering of Pokemon "You thought that it was special, special, But it was just the sex though" in a virtual concert is also a known Magic: The Gathering fan. Malone not only has an extensive Magic card collection, he also recently appeared in a Secret Lair set, with each card featuring him in some way. Magic: The Gathering also released a set of Post Malone lands, in which the cards featured doodles by Malone in their otherwise empty rulebox.

While the value of the transaction was not revealed, previous estimates of The One Ring valued the card at $2 million. Several bounties were put out on the card and Trafton had the card officially graded by PSA after he opened it. PSA graded the card as a 9, which likely didn't hurt its value due to its one-of-a-kind significance.