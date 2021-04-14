Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid Reveals Street Fighter Crossover Pack

Power Rangers is no stranger to crossovers, and over the years the franchise has interacted with some of the biggest hitters around, including Street Fighter. Now two members of the Street Fighter crew are coming to nWay's Power Rangers fighting game in a new Street Fighter Pack, and you can get your first look at Ryu (the Crimson Hawk Ranger) and Chun-Li (the Blue Phoenix Ranger) in the new trailer above (via IGN). Fans will recognize the costume designs from nWay's Power Rangers: Legacy Wars crossover, but now you can tag them in on the console of your choice, and they've never looked better.

The Street Fighter DLC pack will release for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Stadia on May 25th for $12.50, and will include both fighters and exclusives skins that will be revealed later. You can also buy each fighter individually for $5.99.

(Photo: nWay)

"The entire 2D fighting genre can be traced back to Chun-Li and Ryu (among others) making such a splash in Street Fighter II," says Rose Silvestre from the nWay Community and Marketing team. "Tag fighters in particular owe a spiritual debt to the Capcom - Marvel crossovers of the 90s, X-Men vs. Street Fighter and Marvel vs. Capcom. While Power Rangers in Battle for the Grid take the bulk of their inspiration from other mediums – the shows, movies, and comics – Ryu and Chun-Li have decades of classic fighting game appearances to draw from."

"They fit right in alongside the existing roster and mechanics, but they also work a bit differently, like their Street Fighter and crossover series styles. We thought of it a bit like how Ryu and Ken (and other guest characters, like Terry Bogard) were treated in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Ryu and Chun-Li follow some of their own rules where it makes sense to inject that Street Fighter feel," Silvestre said. "Aside from the sheer fact that they’re basically the king and queen of 2D fighting games, that’s what separates them from the rest of the roster."

The description for Ryu says he "brings to the battle his trademark stoic, reserved poise and a lifetime of Shotokan training. His fluid, almost water-like fighting style is deadly at both range and up close, with his moves executed using classic, genre-defining input commands. Keep opponents on their toes from a distance with classic Hadouken, or punish aggressive play up close with his Tastumaki Senpukyaku or iconic Shoryuken. "

Battle For The Grid will be getting a new released titled Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid - Super Edition, which will include all three season pass collections, the Street Fighter pack, and 4 new bonus skins. You will also be able to upgrade to the Super Edition if you already own the base game, but we don't know of that pricing structure yet.

You can find the official description for Battle For The Grid below.

"A modern take on the 25 year franchise, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid showcases stunning graphics with vivid details. Pit current and classic Rangers and villains like never before in team battles. Test your skills online against friends and players from around the world for endless replayability. A streamlined combat system welcomes newcomers with simplified controls while maintaining depth for the most dedicated competitor to learn and master."

Are you excited for the Street Fighter crossover in Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!