Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid Street Fighter Crossover Reveals Ryu Angel Grove Skin (Exclusive)

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid is getting some new recruits thanks to a new crossover with Street Fighter, which will bring in fighting legends Ryu and Chun-Li as the Crimson Hawk Ranger and Blue Phoenix Ranger. We recently got our first look at gameplay for both fighters in their Ranger gear, but there will be some additional skins as part of the Street Fighter DLC pack, and we've got your exclusive first look at the new Class of '93 Ryu skin. As you can see in the trailer above and the images below, the new skin feels right out of the Mighty Morphin era, complete with the flannel shirt tied around the waist, though not going to lie, I still rock that look occasionally today...don't judge me!

Ryu is lethal regardless of which costume he's wearing, though the black leather jacket look suits the legendary fighter quite well, lending him a bit more style as he takes out the Green Ranger. That said, Tommy probably has the green version of this costume somewhere in his closet, so perhaps he's just jealous Ryu is biting his style.

(Photo: nWay)

The Angel Grove Class of '93 costume will be part of the upcoming Street Fighter DLC pack, which will release for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Stadia on May 25th for $12.50. The pack will include both fighters and more exclusive skins, though you can also buy each fighter individually for $5.99.

"The entire 2D fighting genre can be traced back to Chun-Li and Ryu (among others) making such a splash in Street Fighter II," says Rose Silvestre from the nWay Community and Marketing team. "Tag fighters in particular owe a spiritual debt to the Capcom - Marvel crossovers of the 90s, X-Men vs. Street Fighter and Marvel vs. Capcom. While Power Rangers in Battle for the Grid take the bulk of their inspiration from other mediums – the shows, movies, and comics – Ryu and Chun-Li have decades of classic fighting game appearances to draw from."

(Photo: nWay)

"They fit right in alongside the existing roster and mechanics, but they also work a bit differently, like their Street Fighter and crossover series styles. We thought of it a bit like how Ryu and Ken (and other guest characters, like Terry Bogard) were treated in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Ryu and Chun-Li follow some of their own rules where it makes sense to inject that Street Fighter feel," Silvestre said. "Aside from the sheer fact that they’re basically the king and queen of 2D fighting games, that’s what separates them from the rest of the roster."

Battle For The Grid will also be getting a new release titled Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid - Super Edition, which will include all three season pass collections, the Street Fighter pack, and 4 new bonus skins. You will also be able to upgrade to the Super Edition if you already own the base game, but we don't know of that pricing structure yet.

You can find the official description for Battle For The Grid below.

"A modern take on the 25 year franchise, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid showcases stunning graphics with vivid details. Pit current and classic Rangers and villains like never before in team battles. Test your skills online against friends and players from around the world for endless replayability. A streamlined combat system welcomes newcomers with simplified controls while maintaining depth for the most dedicated competitor to learn and master."

What do you think of the new suit Ranger fans? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!