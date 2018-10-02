‘Power Rangers’ Invades ‘Street Fighter V’ With This Lord Zedd Mod

Mods are a beautiful way players can revisit their favourite games while still breathing fresh life into the overall experience. From stunning new environments, to the addition of incredible new characters – even throwing in a Thomas the Tank Engine every once and awhile – there are many reasons to mod. For Power Ranger fans, we’ve got just the Street Fighter V addition for you!

This mod from ‘Sleeping Master’ brings the infamous Power Rangers villain Lord Zedd into the fight, bringing with him moves that made him the baddie we know and loathe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This mod replaces Urien’s C1 with the notable character. According to the creator, “I figured out how to get files out of Legacy Wars. Originally wanted to do Ryu Ranger, but monkeygigabuster beat me to it and did an excellent job. So I decided to do a Power Rangers villain to fight Ryu Ranger instead. Looks kinda sick actually. Hope ya’ll like it.”

You can see Lord Zedd in action in the video at the top of the article, as well as how to download the project for yourself right here.

For those unfamiliar with who the villain is, Lord Zedd is a major power player in the franchise and he was also the first American-made villain with no ties to the Japanese roots of the show.

According to the official Power Rangers Wikipedia:

“Originally depicted as a frighteningly more evil character than Rita, with a dark, gothic atmosphere during his scenes in the Lunar Palace and the dark tone of his theme, complaints from parents resulted in Zedd being toned down immensely, such as reversing the Earth’s rotation in an attempt to make the Rangers forget their duties and powers and his marriage to Rita. After this, most of his plans seemed rather hare-brained and wackier than previously, such as creating a monster to induce cravings for junk food or creating a monster that causes friends and romantic couples to hate each other.”

As for the game itself, Street Fighter V is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.