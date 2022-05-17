Power Rangers RPG Morphin Legends Revealed

✖

The world of Power Rangers is expanding yet again, and soon fans will be able to jump into a brand new mobile RPG titled Power Rangers: Morphin Legends. Morphin Legends is being developed by Power Rangers: Legacy Wars and Battle For The Grid developer nWay, and is described as a is a "mobile character-collection role playing game that lets players collect, strategize, battle and level up iconic Rangers and villains across the seasons to assemble the ultimate Power Rangers team." The game will be available for iOS and Android, and you can head to the official website to sign up for updates now.

Morphin Legends will have players assembling their own unique team of Rangers as they make their way through the story, taking on foes in turn-based combat along the way. Your team will grow to consist of Rangers from across the franchise, and you will be able to add some villains to your team as well. There's no mention of Zords yet but hopefully, we'll get more information on their implementation into Morphin Legends soon. Zords have been utilized in both Legacy Wars and Battle For The Grid, so it only makes sense that they would be in Morphin Legends as well.

(Photo: nWay/Hasbro)

"When you're working with such a well-loved franchise like Power Rangers, it's important to preserve the story the fans know and love while still creating unique ways to engage with the characters," said Taehoon Kim, CEO, nWay. "Bringing the Power Rangers franchise to life in new ways has been incredibly fun for the team at nWay, and we're thrilled to do it again with Power Rangers: Morphin Legends."

We'll have even more details on the game later today in an interview with nWay Taehoon Kim, but in the meantime the game will be soft-launching on iOS and Android later today. The goal is to test out the game, collect feedback, and improve the in-game systems and features ahead of the worldwide launch, and you can head here to sign up for notifications.

Are you excited for Power Rangers: Morphin Legends? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!