PowerWash Simulator Releases Updated 2023 Roadmap

Back in April, FuturLab and Square Enix released a roadmap for PowerWash Simulator, offering some hints about what to expect throughout the rest of 2023. Since then, a lot has changed, and some of the blanks on the roadmap have been filled in. Most notably, the game received a paid update in June based on SpongeBob SquarePants, and a crossover with Warhammer 40,000 was also revealed. With Q2 now over, an updated roadmap has been made available, showcasing everything that has already released, while also revealing that the Warhammer collaboration will be coming in Q4.

The updated roadmap for PowerWash Simulator can be found below.

(Photo: Square Enix)

As readers can see from the roadmap, Warhammer 40,000's Q4 release means that there's still paid DLC that has yet to be revealed for the current quarter. FuturLab previously confirmed that paid content will take the form of crossovers, while free content will be set in the "Muckingham universe" established in the base game. It will be interesting to see what the game's next collaboration will be, but with it set to release in Q3, that means we should expect a release before the end of September. Following the roadmap's release on Twitter, FuturLab also confirmed that gyro controls will be coming to Nintendo Switch "in the next free update," while VR support is currently slated to arrive sometime this year.

PowerWash Simulator's collaborations have been really interesting to see. So far, the game has given players an opportunity to wash locations and vehicles from the worlds of Final Fantasy VII, Tomb Raider, and SpongeBob SquarePants. That's a pretty wide range of options, making it incredibly hard to predict what else the developers might be planning. These types of collaborations could convince newcomers to check the game out, so it's easy to see why FuturLab and Square Enix have embraced the concept. For now, fans will just have to wait patiently to see what crossover gets revealed next!

Are you looking forward to the next crossover for PowerWash Simulator? What collaborations would you most like to see? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!