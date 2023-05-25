PowerWash Simulator Reveals Another Surprising Collaboration

Just one week after revealing a crossover with SpongeBob SquarePants, FuturLab and Square Enix have begun teasing yet another surprising collaboration for PowerWash Simulator. This time around, the game will be getting a crossover with Warhammer 40,000. As of this writing, details are incredibly scarce, and all we have is a brief teaser trailer showing the Warhammer 40,000 logo getting powerwashed clean. The teaser does indicate that the DLC will be released on all of the game's current platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

The teaser can be found embedded below.

Presumably, the Warhammer 40,000 content will be paid DLC, just as we saw with SpongeBob. Back in April, FuturLab released a roadmap for the game, where the developer revealed that the game will be getting a mix of free and paid content. While free content will remain firmly in the "Muckingham universe," paid content will center around crossovers like these. If pricing on the SpongeBob DLC is anything to go off of, the Warhammer 40,000 content will cost $7.99. The SpongeBob crossover has not released just yet, but when it does, players will have six new maps to clean, and there will also be 10 achievements. Hopefully FuturLab won't keep fans waiting too much longer for more information!

Since its release, PowerWash Simulator has proven to be an unlikely success story. As its name implies, the game tasks players with using a variety of different powerwashers to clean various locations while establishing a business and making money. The gameplay isn't for everyone; PowerWash Simulator has a very slow pace, and that's sure to annoy players looking for something a bit faster. However, the game has found a passionate fanbase, and all of the various crossovers are sure to convince newcomers to give it a try. In addition to SpongeBob and Warhammer, the game has also received crossovers with Final Fantasy VII and Tomb Raider.

Are you looking forward to this crossover for PowerWash Simulator? Have you been enjoying the game so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!