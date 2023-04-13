PowerWash Simulator Reveals 2023 Roadmap

Over the last few months, PowerWash Simulator fans have been treated to some interesting new content, and it seems that there's a lot more on the way. Today, developer FuturLab and Square Enix released a roadmap for the game, teasing plans for the rest of 2023. Much of the roadmap remains blurred, but FuturLab has stated that the covered spaces will be revealed over the coming months. In Q2, fans can expect to see free content through update 1.2.0, as well as paid DLC. A physical version will also be available for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and Xbox.

The roadmap can be found below.

(Photo: Square Enix)

Fans won't have to wait long for new content to arrive in the game, as free update 1.2.0 will release on April 18th. This update will contain the first part of what's being called "The Muckingham Files" series. The Muckingham Files will take players to new areas set in the same universe as the main game, but with new characters, stories, and more. According to FuturLab, the free content will continue to take place in the existing world, while paid content "will transport you outside of the Muckingham universe to all sorts of new and exciting places." It's unclear if might mean additional crossovers, as we've seen with PowerWash Simulator's content based on Final Fantasy VII and Tomb Raider.

Nintendo Switch fans should be advised that the "physical release" announced today for PowerWash Simulator is actually just a code in a box, and no physical cartridge will be included. Essentially what this means is that fans will be buying an empty box that's really no different from the digital version currently available. PowerWash Simulator is not the first Switch game to get this treatment, and these types of physical releases have led to a lot of frustration among Nintendo fans. There are a lot of Switch collectors that wait for physical releases instead of purchasing games digitally, and today's announcement is already leading to some disappointment!

Are you looking forward to this new content for PowerWash Simulator? Have you been enjoying the game so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!