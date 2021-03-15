Prime Gaming Reveals Latest Free Game

✖

Prime Gaming subscribers can now snag Optica, the service's latest free game. The puzzle title is available now through April 9th, and it features more than 70 levels in total. Developed by Glitch SBC, the game "puts spatial thinking to the test" with optical illusions, mind-bending puzzles, and more. In Optica, players must create pathways of light by rotating the shapes found in each stage. The designs start out simple enough, but become increasingly more complex as players progress further into the game. Glitch SBC previously released the critically-acclaimed title Strata, and considers Optica a spiritual successor to that game.

A short trailer for Optica can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

#Optica puzzles are complex and will bend your mind with optical illusions! Test your brain in over 70 challenges for free with #PrimeGaming! 🧩👑 Claim it now, available for a limited time https://t.co/VHysm03TG5 pic.twitter.com/HnenGfw0Um — PrimeGaming (@primegaming) March 12, 2021

For those unfamiliar with Prime Gaming, the service was previously known as Twitch Prime and is included free with an Amazon Prime subscription. Each month, subscribers receive access to a number of free games, as well as rewards and loot for various titles. At the moment, Prime Gaming has free content for games like Star Wars: Squadrons, Fall Guys, Red Dead Online, Roblox, and more. The free Roblox content is part of a promotion that kicked-off back in August.

The end of March will see 22 games from SNK no longer available for free from Prime Gaming, including classic games like Samurai Shodown II, Blazing Star, and Fatal Fury Special. Subscribers have had a very long time to get these games, but all good things must come to an end, and the promotion is set to conclude March 31st. Fans of SNK's games or those that have never tried them for themselves will want to take advantage before the month is through. Also leaving the service soon are games like Bomber Crew Deluxe, Tengami, SkyDrift, and Boomerang Fu, all of which are scheduled to leave April 1st.

More information on Optica and the rest of Prime Gaming's current offers can be found at the service's official website right here.

Are you signed up for Prime Gaming? Do you plan on checking out Optica? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!