Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake Receives New Development Update

Ubisoft has provided a new development update for its much-anticipated remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. All the way back in 2020, Ubisoft announced that it was working on a remake of Sands of Time that was slated to launch at the start of 2021. After a couple of brief delays, Ubisoft announced that it had essentially ended up completely restarting its work on Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake, likely due to the fact that the game wasn't up to the standard that fans expected. Now, in the midst of a long period of silence, Ubisoft has given a very brief update on how the project is going.

As a way of celebrating the 20th anniversary of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, Ubisoft today informed fans of the current status of the forthcoming remake. Specifically, it was said that "the project has passed an important internal milestone and development is progressing." Beyond this, Ubisoft didn't say anything else about when The Sands of Time Remake might be shown off next or when it might finally release. The publisher did express excitement when it comes to sharing more details in the future, though.

Given how brief this development update for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has been, it's safe to assume that the game is still incredibly far off from releasing. Fortunately, that doesn't mean that Prince of Persia as a whole won't be an active franchise. In the near term, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is set to arrive in January 2024. Rather than be a 3D action-platformer like Sands of Time, this new entry in the series will be a Metroidvania title and will feature a slew of new characters. Based on what we played of The Lost Crown earlier this year, the game is shaping up to be a ton of fun and could bring some much-needed life to the Prince of Persia property.

