Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Pre-Order Bonus Revealed

Last week, Ubisoft pulled back the curtain on Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. The game seems to have more in common with the original Prince of Persia than it does the games released in the early 2000s. Still, Ubisoft is paying tribute to those games thanks to a special pre-order bonus for The Lost Crown. Fans of the series that pre-order the game will receive an outfit based on the one that appeared in Prince of Persia: Warrior Within. It's a pretty neat extra, and one that should make longtime fans happy!

An image of the outfit from the game's official website can be found below.

(Photo: Ubisoft)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a 2D platforming game that takes inspiration from the Metroidvania genre. For those unfamiliar with the term, it's a portmanteau of "Metroid" and "Castlevania." In both those video game franchises, players are able to go back and explore previously locked sections of a connected map once they've obtained new abilities. In The Lost Crown, protagonist Sargon will steadily gain new powers that give him mastery over time, a recurring theme in the Prince of Persia franchise.

Thus far, reception to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown from the gaming media has been overwhelmingly positive, with previews praising it as a much-needed reboot. However, reception from gamers that haven't had a chance to try it has been mixed; trailers on YouTube have gotten a significant number of negative comments since the announcement. The game is clearly not what some Prince of Persia fans were hoping to see, as many would have preferred a new 3D entry like Warrior Within. Thankfully the game isn't set to release until January 18, 2024, so Ubisoft has a lot of time to win over skeptical fans. A pre-order bonus based on one of the most popular games in the series seems like a good place to start!

