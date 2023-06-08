Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Revealed

During Summer Game Fest, things kicked off with a look at Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, a new 2D platformer. The game is the first new Prince of Persia title since 2013’s remake of The Shadow and the Flame. The game looks like a throwback to the earliest days of the series, while still incorporating modern mechanics. Fans of the series won’t have to wait too much longer to see how the game will turn out, as Ubisoft has revealed a release date of January 18, 2024.

Readers can check out the trailer below.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will be releasing on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Amazon Luna, and PC via the Epic Games Store. The Lost Crown is being billed as a Metroidvania style game, so players can expect to unlock new areas as they obtain new abilities. Players will take on the role of the character Sargon, a member of a group called The Immortals. As the game goes on, Sargon will learn new powers over time, which will help him unlock new locations, which will be based on Persian mythology. With Ubisoft Forward set to take place on June 12th, it’s likely we could learn a lot more about the game in just a few short days.

The Lost Crown‘s announcement should be welcome news for Prince of Persia fans, given the recent announcements regarding the remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. Last month, producer Jean-Francois Naud revealed that the remake is still in the early stages of development, which means fans will be waiting a long time before its release. Ubisoft also used the opportunity to reiterate that this is not a remaster, but instead a ground-up remake, which will also likely add to the wait. Thankfully, Prince of Persia fans will have something to help tide them over in the meantime!

What do you want to see from Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown? Are you looking forward to the game's release next year?