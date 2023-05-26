Ubisoft Confirms No More Prince of Persia Remake

Ubisoft has no plans to make any additional Prince of Persia remakes. Remakes are a pretty prominent thing that have come about within the last decade or so in the gaming industry. A lot of franchises and beloved games have become old enough that they're largely inaccessible or just outdated, making them fairly unattractive to people who either want to revisit them or those who want to try them for the first time. So, publishers have realized they can make quite a bit of money by updating these classics with modern graphics, better controls, and even modified storylines. Some remakes are better than others, but generally, they tend to go over fairly well in most cases.

With that said, Ubisoft announced a remake of Prince of Persia: Sands of Time several years ago now and it was assumed it would come out fairly quickly after its announcement, but it largely disappeared. Believe it or not, the game has been pretty much rebooted internally and Ubisoft has gone back to the drawing board. This news was pretty disappointing to a lot of fans, but the news gets a bit worse. Ubisoft confirmed that it has no plans to make any more Prince of Persia remakes. The publisher didn't go into any further detail, but one can assume that this is simply because Ubisoft has struggled to make one of these that it doesn't want to commit to any more. Perhaps if this remake does incredibly well, Ubisoft will find it difficult to ignore the possibility of more, but it remains to be seen.

That's not to say Ubisoft is against remakes as a whole, though. The company is currently remaking the first Splinter Cell game. It has been in early development for some time, so it's unclear how far away it is from releasing, but hopefully, we'll get an update on it later this summer. Either way, it's clear remakes are a bit harder than just making an old game have prettier graphics!

