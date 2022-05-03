Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake Delayed Again, New Developer Takes Over

✖

Ubisoft shared another update on the remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time this week, and once more, it's not exactly a promising one. The publisher announced that its remake of the classic Prince of Persia game had changed hands internally and would now be handled by Ubisoft Montréal instead of Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai who initially led the work on it. The game is still without a release date after being first announced in 2020, and based on the wording used in Ubisoft's announcement, its release has been pushed back once more to allow the new developers to "regroup" before working on the game.

The latest on the remake of The Sands of Time was shared in a tweet from the Prince of Persia account similar to how previous updates have been announced. Ubisoft noted that its Montréal studio was "the very birth place of the epic Sands of Time trilogy" and said that studio would be taking over development.

An update on the development of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pic.twitter.com/8xQpqyPSwQ — Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) May 3, 2022

"This decision is an important step and the team building upon the work achieved by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, will now take the time they need to regroup on the scope of the game to deliver you the best experience for this remake of an all-time classic, when it's ready," Ubisoft said in its announcement.

That part quoted there didn't specifically use the word "delay," but this extra time spent working on the game means that whenever it was supposed to be out before, it's almost certainly not going to be out at that time any longer.

This setback is just the latest of several negative updates we've gotten from the developers about this game since its inception. Leaks prior to the game's reveal spoiled its existence first before it was announced, and it was first delayed at the end of 2020 with the developers pushing the release date back to March 18, 2021. Dates disappeared entirely when the next delay happened with that delay being an indefinite one. Further updates after that have only indicated that the game wouldn't be at big Ubisoft events and that it was indeed still in development.