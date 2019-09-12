Resident Evil Fans Are Slamming Project Resistance

Today, Capcom fully unveiled Project Resistance, a 4v1 asymmetrical horror game set in the universe of Resident Evil. Previously, it released a vague teaser trailer that didn’t really divulge what the game was about. However, today, Capcom released the first-ever gameplay trailer for the game alongside a smattering of details. And upon reveal, almost all the hype for a new Resident Evil died, specifically from Resident Evil fans looking forward to a new Resident Evil Outbreak. That said, as you’d expect, the Internet — and especially fans of the Capcom series — are slamming the game across social media. In fact, at the moment of publishing, the aforementioned gameplay trailer almost has more dislikes than likes. More specifically, it has 1,200 likes compared to 1,100 dislikes.

Again, the big issue seems to be the disappointment that this isn’t a new Outbreak, and is rather a Resident Evil game in the mold of something like Dead by Daylight or Evolve. Of course, there’s a chance the game will win over even the most disappointed fans upon release, but for now, it’s getting slaughtered.

Nah I’d rather enter the survival horror alone, you know like real life. You’re born alone you die alone… true horror, I don’t even want an AI partner, but since I can’t play this alone I’ll kick back and wait for 8 or a remake of 3. — Tony Buzby (@Mr_BadGrim) September 12, 2019

I was really looking forward to this but the 4 v 1 killed it for me. Should’ve been straight co-op. Last thing i need is to be pit up against a 10 year old in the dominant role. Unfortunate pass. — Michael Venezia (@SmokeTheReject) September 12, 2019

Not mad just disappointed — Patriots 1-0 👀 (@DrP3tty) September 12, 2019

Nobody asked for this — Josh Leather (@JORGINHOFANBOY) September 12, 2019

Sounds like a stupid dead by daylight and friday the 13th ripoff. Man you guys never fail to disappoint your oldschool fans. — Jacob Schultz (@JacobSchultz8) September 12, 2019

Yay I love timers and non campaign missions 🙄🙄🙄

WHHYYYY would you do this, you were on such a good streak with RE7 & RE2 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/eSAmacu3xZ — Hellion #17 ⚔️🍒 (@Hellion_X24) September 12, 2019

Seriously Capcom people been asking for more then a decade for a new Resident evil outbreak and instead of listening you give us this game that nobody asked for. — EternalLight00 (@EternalLight00) September 12, 2019

Project Resistance is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a release date. Below, you can read more about the title:

“In each 4v1 match, one Mastermind player tracks the four Survivors through a network of security cameras, staying one step ahead at every turn to prevent their escape. The Mastermind plots a deadly course by wielding a strategic deck of cards to create dangerous obstacles for the Survivors, such as summoning vicious creatures, setting traps, manipulating the environment, and weaponizing security cameras. He or she can also directly control zombies in play. In addition, Mastermind players can even step into the trench coat of the towering, deadly Tyrant for the first time in franchise history. In turn, the Survivors must cooperatively work together as a team to fend off the Mastermind’s attacks and complete puzzle style mission objectives to escape the map before time runs out. Each Survivor possesses unique skills to help their team overcome the Mastermind’s challenges and survive the sinister experiment.”