Gaming

Resident Evil Fans Are Slamming Project Resistance

Today, Capcom fully unveiled Project Resistance, a 4v1 asymmetrical horror game set in the […]

By

Today, Capcom fully unveiled Project Resistance, a 4v1 asymmetrical horror game set in the universe of Resident Evil. Previously, it released a vague teaser trailer that didn’t really divulge what the game was about. However, today, Capcom released the first-ever gameplay trailer for the game alongside a smattering of details. And upon reveal, almost all the hype for a new Resident Evil died, specifically from Resident Evil fans looking forward to a new Resident Evil Outbreak. That said, as you’d expect, the Internet — and especially fans of the Capcom series — are slamming the game across social media. In fact, at the moment of publishing, the aforementioned gameplay trailer almost has more dislikes than likes. More specifically, it has 1,200 likes compared to 1,100 dislikes.

Again, the big issue seems to be the disappointment that this isn’t a new Outbreak, and is rather a Resident Evil game in the mold of something like Dead by Daylight or Evolve. Of course, there’s a chance the game will win over even the most disappointed fans upon release, but for now, it’s getting slaughtered.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Project Resistance is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a release date. Below, you can read more about the title:

“In each 4v1 match, one Mastermind player tracks the four Survivors through a network of security cameras, staying one step ahead at every turn to prevent their escape. The Mastermind plots a deadly course by wielding a strategic deck of cards to create dangerous obstacles for the Survivors, such as summoning vicious creatures, setting traps, manipulating the environment, and weaponizing security cameras. He or she can also directly control zombies in play. In addition, Mastermind players can even step into the trench coat of the towering, deadly Tyrant for the first time in franchise history. In turn, the Survivors must cooperatively work together as a team to fend off the Mastermind’s attacks and complete puzzle style mission objectives to escape the map before time runs out. Each Survivor possesses unique skills to help their team overcome the Mastermind’s challenges and survive the sinister experiment.”

Tagged:
, , , , ,

Related Posts