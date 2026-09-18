PS1 Fighting Game Trilogy Is Returning With New Collection in 2027

A trio of classic fighting games that appeared on the original PlayStation console are set to return in 2027 with a new compilation. Throughout its run in the late 1990s, a number of excellent fighting games came to the PS1. From high-profile giants like Tekken and Dead or Alive, to lesser-known titles such as Rival Schools and Bloody Roar, the PS1 had a top-tier catalog of fighting games. Now, for those who have been looking to revisit one of the best PS1 fighting franchises on modern platforms, a new opportunity will present itself next year.

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Announced this week by Edia, the publisher revealed that it will be releasing the Toshinden Collection in 2027 across PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC platforms. Debuting on PS1 in 1995, the original Battle Arena Toshinden went on to become one of the most popular fighting games on the console in its early years. Its success eventually resulted in Battle Arena Toshinden 2 launching in 1996, with Battle Arena Toshinden 3 to follow in 1997. And while the series died soon after, these first three entries will now be making a comeback.

“Battle Arena Toshinden, Battle Arena Toshinden 2, and Battle Arena Toshinden 3, the global hit games originally released by Takara as the first 3D fighting games on PlayStation, are making a comeback on modern platforms!” says the description of this collection. “Supporting same-screen multiplayer, players can relive fond memories together with loved ones.”

Although the Toshinden Collection has now been announced, there still aren’t many details whatsoever on what this release will entail. While it’s expected that the games will all receive new visual and performance upgrades, Edia hasn’t confirmed as much just yet. As such, these could just be simple ports of the three Toshinden games with little else added.

In addition, Edia has yet to show off any gameplay or footage from Toshinden Collection. Instead, it has merely revealed a logo of the compilation prior to its launch in 2027. While this is a particularly scarce amount of info to have to coincide with the reveal of a game like this, it’s still nice to hear that this collection is happening all the same.

Given how sparse these initial details on Toshinden Collection have been, it suggests that the game might be targeting a launch in the back half of next year rather than the early months. If true, this means that it could take a bit longer for a reveal trailer for the game to actually come about and give us an idea of what it will entail. Whenever we do learn more about Toshinden Collection, though, we’ll be sure to bring you all of the latest news here on ComicBook.

[H/T Gematsu]