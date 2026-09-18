The Blood of Dawnwalker Confirms Addition of the Game’s Most-Requested Feature

The Blood of Dawnwalker is proving to be one of the best vampire games in recent memory, though Vampire: The Masquerade – Redemption still remains my favorite. Since the game’s launch, developer Rebel Wolves has been working tirelessly to update the game, addressing bugs and implementing balance fixes. Yet there has been a feature that fans have been requesting since the game was released, and now, there is hope that it is coming at last. Considering the studio is comprised of former The Witcher: Wild Hunt developers, it is a familiar schedule.

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The Blood of Dawnwalker director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz has confirmed that Rebel Wolves is working on New Game Plus, although the studio is not ready to reveal when it will arrive or what it will include. New Game Plus is typically a fan-favorite feature, but it is especially appealing because of The Blood of Dawnwalker’s unique time mechanic. Players have only 30 in-game days to rescue Coen’s family, forcing them to choose which quests and upgrades to pursue. A replay mode could give players a new way to experience that ambitious structure.

New Game Plus Is Finally Coming to The Blood of Dawnwalker

The announcement came during a stream featuring Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, who gave fans a direct answer about the highly requested feature. When asked about New Game Plus, the director confirmed that it is coming, but added that he would not reveal when. This is the same situation with The Witcher 3, which received New Game Plus after its launch, bringing players back to the game.

With The Blood of Dawnwalker’s forced time mechanic, it is impossible to experience everything in one playthrough. With the 30 days, there is still a lot of story and content to experience, and with New Game Plus, players can try new routes, missions, and prioritize their time differently and faster. Not only that, but some upgrades move the time forward just like missions, so this could lead to players experimenting with their builds more.

This does raise the question of how New Game Plus will handle The Blood of Dawnwalker’s skill system. This is likely one reason why Rebel Wolves doesn’t want to give too much information away about the feature until it is ready. Regardless of what the plan is, it is clear that Rebel Wolves is dedicated to The Blood of Dawnwalker and supporting it post-launch.

Not only that, but the studio has confirmed it is already working on its next game, which will continue Coen’s story and even propel him into the future. If Rebel Wolves continues in this way, it could have a vampire saga that rivals and possibly surpasses the legacy of Vampire: The Masquerade.