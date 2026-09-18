Bungie’s Marathon Seems to Be Dying, but There Is an Easy Way to Save It

Marathon has a problem that no balance patch or minor update can fix. Bungie’s extraction shooter has been losing players, and the studio’s latest update confirmed that its next major update is being delayed from September 22 to December 8, not helping the matter. Not only that, but the game is moving away from a strict seasonal schedule. With the game’s live-service nature, this feels like the beginning of the end. But the truth is that Marathon does not need to be abandoned like Concord, because there is plenty to love about the game, and leaning into this can save it.

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Bungie has the opportunity to build on what it has already established: the game’s PvE content and its story. For me, this is the most appealing part of Marathon. The lore is incredible, and the in-game enemies are sometimes more deadly than actual players. And Bungie already proved this with its limited-time Vault Breaker game mode. Marathon could find resurrection if it simply leans into content that is more appealing to single-player and PvE fans. With dedicated single-player content, a stronger free-to-play offering, and a clear plan, the game could give players a reason to return.

Marathon’s Live-Service Model Is Running Out of Time

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Months after release, it is clear Marathon is not working, and Bungie needs to make a change. With the studio delaying the major Symbiosis update from September to December, the problem only becomes clearer. The update was expected to introduce permanent PvE, a refreshed Perimeter zone, a social space with a firing range, a new Runner shell, and experimental Team Deathmatch. These are all changes that players have been wanting since launch.

Not only that, but Bungie confirmed the seasonal schedule is going away. This matters for live-service games because they rely on regular content updates to keep players engaged. Typically, when live-service games move away from this schedule, it is a sign of major problems. Bungie realizes that players want more depth, variety, stronger progression, and better long-term reasons to play Marathon and hopes that this change can address those wishes.

My own time with Marathon puts me firmly in the field that wants all this. On release day and the weeks after, I couldn’t put it down, but as a solo player and someone who loved the world and lore, I wanted more. The game needs a sense of purpose more than the extraction shooter gameplay loop, especially with forced resets, something Arc Raiders made optional. Marathon needs to adapt if it wants to survive, and there are several steps it needs to take.

Free-to-Play Could Give Marathon a Second Chance

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The most direct way Bungie could expand Marathon’s audience is by making the game free to play. This would bring in more players and tempt those who are on the fence, especially those turned off by the competitive nature of the game. Arc Raiders was successful despite charging an entry fee, but it established many different core reasons for players to jump in. I can’t blame Bungie and Sony for charging players, but it is clear that this was a part of the problem.

A free-to-play model would not solve every problem. It would still require strong matchmaking, progression, onboarding, and a reason for players to stay. Bungie has already established that these are areas it plans to improve through future updates. With this, Bungie intends to expand into more PvP, PvE, and PvP-lite experiences, which would provide much-needed variety for Marathon.

The appeal of free-to-play is obvious. Players are way more likely to try a game if they don’t need to pay for it. I myself struggled to get my friends to play Marathon with me because they didn’t want to pay for yet another live-service game. The other aspect is that it would increase the player pool. This would make it easier to find teammates and keep matchmaking healthy. Marathon already offers in-game transactions, and these could be retooled to support a free-to-play model.

Vault Breaker Shows the Direction Bungie Should Take

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Vault Breaker was a step in the right direction because it showed that Marathon could offer something beyond its standard extraction loop. The experimental PvE mode sent players into Cryo Archive to tackle progressively challenging vaults. Players could participate solo, in duos, or in trios, and progression carried across matches through Vault Data and upgrades. For players like me who prefer PvE, this was a dream come true.

But Vault Breaker was not perfect, and there is vast room to improve. But it was a step in the right direction and could ultimately be what saves Marathon if Bungie can expand on it. What I would like to see is a dedicated single-player or cooperative PvE mode that feels like a complete experience. It could include structured missions, a roguelike mode with new challenges, or a series of objectives that slowly reveal more of Marathon’s world. It does not need to be a full campaign on the scale of Halo or Destiny.

That is where Bungie can make Marathon stand out and keep it alive for years. The world of Marathon is fascinating, and its original trilogy stands the test of time. Marathon does not need to become Destiny. It needs to become a better version of itself. Many other players and I would gladly return if it offered more reasons to stay. In a world where studios simply abandon live-service games, I truly hope that Bungie and Sony can pull off a second coming for Marathon, because it is so close to being perfect.