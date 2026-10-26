Remake of Konami PS1 Exclusive Game Reportedly Releasing in 2027

A remake of a Konami PS1 exclusive game is reportedly releasing in 2027. After being dormant for essentially a whole console generation, Konami has been resurging lately, as evidenced by it having one of the best PS5 games of the summer. It’s still a ways off from its peak, and it probably will never recreate its glory days like fellow nostalgic Japanese developer Capcom has successfully done over the last decade.

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Konami’s return has been on the back of some of its storied and classic IP, such as Silent Hill, Metal Gear Solid, and Castlevania. The torchbearer for it, though, has been Silent Hill. There have been a few Silent Hill releases in the last few years, with the most noteworthy being 2024’s remake of Silent Hill 2, which was recently made free. As survival-horror fans will know, this was one of 2024’s best games and is one of the best horror games of this console generation. In 2025, Konami and developer Bloober Team announced a remake of the first Silent Hill game as a follow-up. The second game was remade first because it is the more popular and acclaimed game. Meanwhile, each game is standalone, so it doesn’t really matter what order they are remade in. The first game is the second most popular game in the series, though.

According to a new report from MP1st, this remake of the first game is poised to release sometime in 2027. Right now, there is no official word on a release date or even a release window, so this would be new information, even if vague.

Bloober Team and Konami Quiet

Of course, given that this is unofficial information, it should be taken with a grain of salt. Further, even if this information is accurate, it is subject to change, which could render it inaccurate over time. Meanwhile, neither Konami nor Bloober Team has commented on this new report. For a variety of reasons, we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly. For what it is worth, given the timeline of Bloober releases in the past, a 2027 release would check out.

While Silent Hill is one of the great horror games of its time, and an important release, it’s not as cherished as its sequel. And considering Bloober Team did a great job with the remake of the sequel, it’s safe to assume it can handle the first game, though the first game may be trickier.

While Konami and PS1 nostalgics wait for more official information, two remasters of two PS1 games were recently announced for Nintendo Switch 2. Meanwhile, more relevant in the immediate, a cancelled 1990s PS1 game was recently stealth-released on modern platforms.